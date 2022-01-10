Posted: Jan 10, 2022 10:56 AMUpdated: Jan 10, 2022 10:56 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning. The board continued to work through some beginning of the year items.

Bids were accepted for concrete and for pipe. Bartlesville Redi-Mix was the only company to submit a bid for concrete. Five different bids were submitted for pipe. Those bids could be awarded at next week’s meeting.

The commissioners discussed an idea presented by Nowata County Emergency manager Laurie Summers to use a mobile app that could turn phones into a radio. In some situations communication could be possible without cell signal.

The idea could be discussed further as Summers continues to look for solutions to replace radios in the county.