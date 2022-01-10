Posted: Jan 10, 2022 11:17 AMUpdated: Jan 10, 2022 11:21 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Community Foundation’s (BCF) annual scholarship cycle opened on January 3rd and will close on March 11, 2022.

Opportunities to apply exist for students from Washington, Nowata, and Osage counties in Oklahoma and Montgomery and Chautauqua counties in Kansas. Awards are available for students planning to attend college, university, community college, tech, trade, or vocational schools to continue their education after high school.

“Last year we were humbled to facilitate the granting of nearly $130,000 in scholarship awards to local students. We are very excited to kick-off what we know will be another amazing year” –Laura Jensen, BCF Director of Operations.

There are currently 16 scholarships open for application as well as information about other funding sources on the Foundation’s website. This year, the BCF will be accepting all scholarship applications through online forms. With this change, students will only be asked to submit hard copies of transcripts and letters of recommendation, if necessary. Students who researched scholarship opportunities prior to January 3rd should return to the BCF website to ensure they have the most updated information about this year’s submission requirements.

The Bartlesville Community Foundation exists to serve the philanthropic interest of our community. For information about this year’s applications or how to start a scholarship fund, call the BCF office at 918.337.2287.