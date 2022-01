Posted: Jan 10, 2022 11:43 AMUpdated: Jan 10, 2022 11:43 AM

Ty Loftis

Jeremy McLemore from Miller EMS was at Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting giving an update as to how things have been going over the past month. He said things have went well, but the month of December was a bit unusual.

In 2021, Miller EMS transported 418 patients to the hospital out of Fairfax and 273 patients to the hospital from Barnsdall.