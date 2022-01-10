Posted: Jan 10, 2022 2:14 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2022 2:32 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) releases data from its latest activity report.

According to the data, the BPD responded to just over 3,500 calls for service from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021. 598 of those calls were for traffic stops while 207 calls were for welfare checks. Animal calls took third place with 185 dial-ins.

Following the animal calls was 154 emergency calls. There were 92 disturbance calls during the month of December. Bartlesville residents also called 86 times due to suspicious activity and 50 times for accidents.