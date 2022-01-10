Posted: Jan 10, 2022 2:28 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2022 3:49 PM

Ty Loftis

A Washington County man was in Washington County Court on Monday facing charges of rape by instrumentation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A probable cause affidavit alleges that Tyler Thompson gave a female victim two shots of liquor on New Year's. The female victim later went to bed at which time Thompson came in her room, stuck his hands down her pants and began touching her inappropriately. The female victim says she pretended to stay asleep.

The female victim disclosed this information to a guidance counselor and she was then placed into police protective custody. At this time, officers heard several other allegations relating to sexual acts. In a recorded interview with police officers, Thompson denied any allegations of sexual nature between the two.

Thompson's bond is set at $100,000 and will be back in court on Tuesday.