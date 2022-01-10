Posted: Jan 10, 2022 3:21 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2022 3:21 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts informed the county commissioners that there has been a sharp rise in COVID-19 case numbers. He recommended waiting a week before considering making any changes regarding the handling of county-owned buildings, but a member of the Osage County Health Department was at the meeting and had this to say.

He added that the State Department of Health is continuing to find ways to fix the problem in which small rural communities may not show up as having COVID-19 cases, but said it will never be perfect.

Those who test positive when taking an at-home test aren’t required to report their results to the State Department of Health, either.