Posted: Jan 10, 2022 3:37 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2022 4:00 PM

Garrett Giles

Copan Public Schools (CPS) transitions to Distance Learning for the remainder of the week due to a surge in positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

CPS plans to return to the classroom on Monday, Jan. 17. Copan Superintendent Chris Smith encourages all parents to monitor symptoms within their respective households. Smith says they understand the burden distance learning causes for parents, but the safety and health of their kids and staff members is their top priority. He hopes their students and the community stay safe through this challenging time.

Elementary students were sent home with packets on Monday. Smith says Junior High and High School students will use Google Classroom every day during distance learning. He says assignments will be given every day and that attendance does count during this time.

All basketball games this week for High School and Junior High will be postponed to a later date. Homecoming will be rescheduled as well. Smith says the new date for homecoming will be announced as soon as possible.

Meals will be available for pick-up at the cafeteria all three days from 10:00 a.m. to noon.