Posted: Jan 11, 2022 10:37 AMUpdated: Jan 11, 2022 10:37 AM

Ty Loftis

The local recycling center in Bartlesville, Replenysh, is offering a challenge through the month of January and you can win $500 for inviting your friends to recycle.

To qualify, join the challenge and receive your referral link. Then, share the link with friends and family and track your position on the leaderboard with how many referrals you have. The top three finishers get $500 to keep or donate.

Any Bartlesville resident is eligible to participate and 41,000 pounds of material have already been recycled since the program opened in October.