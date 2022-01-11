Posted: Jan 11, 2022 2:07 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2022 2:09 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional United Way's (BRUW) applications for Community Impact Mini Grants are now open.

BRUW President and CEO Lisa Cary says she is optimistic about the future of the organization and what is in store for their partner agencies. Cary says BRUW has existed in the Bartlesville community for 81 years. She says their partner agencies are the ones that go out and do the work to help the people that are in the most need.

It is the goal and purpose of BRUW to award merit-based grants from the available pool of funds to qualifying entities that meet the general guidelines according to the criteria set for in the application. The Community Impact Grant program and the total amount available for distribution must be reviewed by the BRUW Community Impact Committee and approved by the BRUW Board. The awards will be determined annually and administered through a standing committee of the Bartlesville Regional United Way as funding allows.

Organizations applying must meet the following criteria :

Currently a non-profit entity operating within the Bartlesville Regional United Way service areas, including Osage, Nowata and Washington County areas. Operate under a current 501(c)(3). Operates under board-approved bylaws. Complies with the provisions of the U.S.A. Patriot Act. Complies with the state's Solicitations Act. Has current licensing, as required. The board has an annual certified audit. If total agency revenues are under $250,000 an independently reviewed statement reviewed by a certified public accountant is acceptable. All federal, state, and local payroll tax returns are filed, and the related payroll tax withholdings are paid when due. Facilities meet required safety and health regulations. Organization operates under the area of health, education, or financial stability.

The grant application is open now through Monday, Jan. 31. To apply now, click here.