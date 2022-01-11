Posted: Jan 11, 2022 2:57 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2022 2:57 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Public Schools made the announcement on Monday that they would be moving to virtual learning for the remainder of the week. Superintendent David Cash knows this is something that students and staff members don't want to do, but much like last year it is a necessary evil, as he said a high number of the school population was absent.

Tuesday night's basketball game with Hominy has been postponed and they are still waiting to make a decision on Friday's game with Blackwell. Homecoming festivities have been pushed back to the game with Shidler on Saturday, January 29th.