Posted: Jan 11, 2022 3:04 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2022 3:04 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was in court on Monday after an alleged domestic incident that occurred on December 10. Bill Mathes was arrested on a warrant and presented with domestic assault & battery during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse.

According to an affidavit, a witness called in about an alleged dispute between his neighbors. The victim claims that Mathes was trying to get her leave his residence but she did not have a ride. The victim told Mathes that she may be pregnant and he shoved her out of the house and slammed the door on her hand.

A witness from inside the residence confirmed that the two were arguing and she saw Mathes close the door on the victim’s hand. The woman also claims that Mathes slapped a cup of water out of her hand. Responding officers noted dried blood on the victim’s hand.

Bond for Mathes was set at $10,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.