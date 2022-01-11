Posted: Jan 11, 2022 3:05 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2022 3:50 PM

A Bartlesville man who was convicted at trial in 2017 on multiple firearm related counts is set to be released from an Oklahoma corrections facility on Wednesday.

Anthony Ornder was initially sentenced to serve 45 years in prison after a jury found him guilty on two counts of a possessing a firearm after previous felony conviction and one count of false personation. The jury took into consideration the defendant’s seven previous felony convictions.

Ornder had filed an appeal of his sentence in July 2019, but it was denied by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. He then filed a request for the commutation of his sentence to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

The sentence was commuted to 15 years because it was a non-violent offense. According to the Washington County District Attorney’s office, Ornder has been given credit for time served and his sentence was further reduced.

Ornder is now in line to be released from the Enid Community Corrections Center on Wednesday. Ornder served just over four years in jail after being initially sentenced to 45 years.

Ornder also has a pending lawsuit against the City of Bartlesville that is currently being litigated.