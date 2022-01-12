Posted: Jan 12, 2022 9:36 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2022 10:43 AM

Tom Davis

The collected works of a Bartlesville Artist will be on display at the Price Tower begining Friday, January 14, through Sunday, February 6.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Billie Roane, wife of the late Thomas Roane announced the exibit of his works.

Thomas Roane moved to Bartlesville with Billie Roane, his wife of 42 years, after retiring from municipal and retail management. Both became involved in community activities. Tom rekindling his love for art by volunteering with the Bartlesville Art Association, and serving on the the Board of Directors.

Tom established himself as an Artisan At Large, being presented with 1st, 2nd and 3rd place awards in the Bartlesville Art Association state wide juried Arts Shows with his creative dimensional art.

His work was inspired by the industrial revolution which combined imagery from the industrial era. Using “recycled” oddities such as machine parts, cogs and rivets, clockworks, to create functional works of art with Victorian art design and futuristic concepts known as steampunk art. This is something Billie called "inspired by steampunk."

The exhibit kicksoff Friday, January 14, at 6pm at the Price Tower with a free reception.