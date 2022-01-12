Posted: Jan 12, 2022 10:29 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2022 10:37 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners hear discussion on redistricting.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House gave the Commissioners a redistricting update earlier in the week. House says they are going to change almost every precinct in the County. She says one of the reasons for the change is the fact that the County will be in Congressional District 2 instead of Congressional District 1. All voters will get a Voter I.D. card mailed to them for that purpose.

House says two of Washington County's biggest precincts – one at Spirit Church and the other at the former Youth Canteen in Bartlesville – have been split. She says the total amount of precincts will increase from 23 to 26. The changes will not come until after the election on Tuesday, April 5.

Filing is anticipated to take place on Friday, April 15. House says they will then file under the new precinct boundary lines.

The Washington County Budget Board is planning to have a healthier, more drawn out discussion during their meeting on Monday, Jan. 24. The meeting will take place at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of the County Administration Building at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue.