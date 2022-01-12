Posted: Jan 12, 2022 3:18 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2022 3:18 PM

Ty Loftis

Promotional artwork for the upcoming film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” has been released. The International Media Data Base revealed the images earlier this week.

This is a movie that was filmed in Osage County in 2021 and is expected to be released later this year. Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro play lead roles in the motion picture directed by Martin Scorsese. The film is based on the book, which deals with the unsolved murders of members of the Osage Tribe in the 1920s.

(Photo Courtesy of Bartlesville Area History Museum Faceboo Page.)