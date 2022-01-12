Posted: Jan 12, 2022 8:53 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2022 8:54 PM

Garrett Giles

First responders work to clear a two vehicle accident with minor injuries near Yorman Road along Highway 75 in Washington County on Wednesday evening.

According to Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen, there was an accident between a pick up and a ten-wheel Bobtail truck that blocked the northbound lanes of the highway for a couple of hours. Sheriff Owen says the pick up driver crossed over left of center for unknown reasons and stopped facing east in the northbound lane of US-75 when the vehicle was struck by the larger truck. He says the pick-up driver may have suffered from a medical episode or was excessively tired prior to the collision.

The investigation is being handled by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

OHP, the Bartlesville Fire Department, the Oglesby Fire Department, Bartlesville Ambulance, Washington County Emergency Management, and the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident.