Posted: Jan 13, 2022 9:29 AMUpdated: Jan 13, 2022 11:25 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Rotary Club collects and ships supplies to Tulsa in an effort to provide relief to tornado victims in Kentucky.

Bartlesville Rotary President John J. Kane says this was a collective effort of all Rotarians in District 6110. Kane says they hope to bring help to those that lost everything last December. He says "Service above self is a cornerstone of Rotary, and Thursday's donation event was just another example of the organization getting together to exemplify that mantra.

Kane says Bartlesville Rotary Club President-Elect Karen Lowe-Alton has led the charge and has done a great job. He says seeing the response they have had from Rotary club members and the community at large was heartwarming and encouraging.

The Bartlesville Rotary Club took in clothing, toys, and other supplies at the Bartlesville Community Center on Thursday morning before heading to Tulsa to drop off the goods. Kane says they wanted to give the folks in Kentucky the Christmas that may not have happened for them. He says they wanted to help with the disaster recovery.

The donated supplies are anticipated to arrive in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on Jan. 22 or Jan. 23.

More pictures and video from the donation/supply collection at the Bartlesville Community Center can be found below.