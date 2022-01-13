Posted: Jan 13, 2022 10:22 AMUpdated: Jan 13, 2022 11:25 AM

Garrett Giles

The metal facade in place at the former Cooper Herrington Furniture store at 318 South Dewey Avenue in downtown Bartlesville is set to come down.

According to a post on Facebook by the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority, the removal process is for the upcoming Cliff's Design Studio project. Cliff's Design Studio was previously known as Cliff's Flooring and Windows. This property neighbors Weeze's Cafe.

Crews finished removing the metal facade at Sew Uptown next door at 316 S. Dewey Avenue on Wednesday.

You can see the metal coming down for yourself in the coming days. This is happening after DNA Properties removed the metal facade on the property across the street at 309-311 S. Dewey in December. To read more on that project, click here.

You can view a time lapse video of the metal facade coming down at 316 S. Dewey Avenue courtesy of BRTA below.