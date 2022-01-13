Posted: Jan 13, 2022 10:44 AMUpdated: Jan 13, 2022 10:46 AM

Garrett Giles

State Representative Sean Roberts of Hominy announces plans to file legislation modifying the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana and Patient Protection Act and the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Waste Management Act.

In a statement, Rep. Roberts said :

"When medical marijuana was legalized in Oklahoma, it basically created a 'Wild West' situation as we did not have enough legal structure in place to address all future issues that could arise. As the years have passed, we have a better understanding of what we are doing right and what we need to fix. These changes that I am proposing will stop the many illegal operations in our state run by foreign actors, such as criminal Chinese enterprises or cartels, who participate in human trafficking and are smuggling their illegal narcotics out of Oklahoma to other states. We have a duty to Oklahomans, and our surrounding states, to rein in this situation before it gets even more out of hand."

The legislation proposed by Roberts would change Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) ownership residency requirements. Specifically the bill would change OMMA residency requirements from 75-percent of owners living in Oklahoma to 100-percent. It also states that if an Oklahoman is found to be a middleman for an entity outside the state, their license shall be suspended and due process given to them. Finally, it would direct OMMA to determine and award incentives to Oklahomans who report illegal marijuana grow operations to them.

Legislators have until Jan. 20, to formally introduce bills and joint resolutions for the upcoming session which begins on Feb. 7.