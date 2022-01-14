Posted: Jan 14, 2022 7:49 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2022 10:41 AM

Garrett Giles

The opening of Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Bartlesville and an offer for free smoothies for a year to the first 50 in the drive-thru draws quite a crowd.

Bartlesville High School student Brett Eaves and his friends were the first in line at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, nearly 12 hours prior to the official opening of the restaurant. Eaves says they got bored and nearly gave up a couple times. He says they were excited to finally get their smoothies on Friday morning before class.

Steven Medina, Mason Moody, Jaden Davis, and Payten Pregler were the friends that waited patiently in line to secure free smoothies for a year. That's a total of 52 smoothies. They headed straight for class from there. Eaves says he was going to do his best to stay in a good mood.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a portfolio company of Dyne Hospitality Group. The new location in Bartlesville, located at 3315 East Frank Phillips Boulevard, is owned and operated by Nick Crouch and Glen Johnson, and marks their 84th restaurant to open across six states, with an additional nine cafes slated to open in Texas, Florida, and Alabama between now and the fall.

Owner Nick Crouch says it was absolutely delightful to see everyone lining the streets for the Grand Opening of Tropical Smoothie Cafe. Crouch says they had a couple hundred cars in line on Friday morning, and they just kept coming. He says they had been looking for a piece of property on that strip of land for quite some time, so they are grateful and excited to finally be in Bartlesville, a supportive community.

Crouch says people were waiting in line so long that one driver ran out of gas. He says they took care of the gentleman and got him fueled up.

The Bartlesville Police Department was on scene to help with traffic. Cones were placed and traffic had to be directed first thing in the morning because the parking lot was jam-packed with vehicles full of people wanting to get their smoothie fix.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a full-service restaurant. Crouch says they serve sandwiches, wraps, flatbreads, quesadillas, salads, fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, and smoothies, of course. He says the food is made to order, and while it is healthy, it definitely will fill you up. Catering is also available. To view their menu, click here.

Crouch has been in the restaurant business since he was 15 as he started out washing dishes and worked his way up. He says he believes in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe brand and product.

Bartlesville is a place where Crouch says they knew they wanted to do business because it is a great community to do business. Crouch says they have already hired 40 people, and they are still hiring. He says the team they have and the people in Bartlesville are great and down to earth.

Crouch says they want to have long-term success in Bartlesville. He says their mission is to create opportunities for people; he says they can't wait to get involved in the community.

Picture below: Troop 2 holds a flag ceremony and leads the Pledge of Allegiance during the Grand Opening for Tropical Smoothie Cafe