Posted: Jan 14, 2022 8:46 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2022 10:10 AM

Tom Davis

With a background of considerable achievements, it’s easy to get lost in the details of all Clark Jolley has accomplished for Oklahomans. Between his twelve-year service as a State Senator, his role as the State’s Secretary of Finance, and as Chairman of the Oklahoma Tax Commission, nobody has a greater breadth of experience to be State Treasurer than does Clark Jolley.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION , former State Rep. Earl Sears and former State Senator John Ford introduced Clark Jolley on the air to our listeneing area.

ABOUT CLARK JOLLEY

As only the third Republican to serve as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Jolley led the efforts to balance the budget without raising taxes – something he did for each of the five years he chaired that powerful committee.

As Secretary of Finance, Administration, and Information Techonology, Jolley successfully navigated difficult waters to keep the state’s bond rating from dropping during a time of tumult in the oil & gas industry.

As Chairman of the Tax Commission, Jolley advocated for taxpayers and helped bring greater transparency and quicker response times – all while bringing in more state funds from old accounts and stopping more than 27,000 fraudulent tax returns.