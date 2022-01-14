Posted: Jan 14, 2022 9:14 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2022 10:10 AM

Tom Davis

Jesus Burger os moving inside on Saturday, January 15, at 6pm at Get Real Ministries REVIVAL Building, 409 W 13th St., Bartlesville, in the grey building behind FYC gas station across from Get Real Ministries.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble announced that this will be the location for the winter months.

Said Shiloh, "We have more heat now!"

Come be fed spirituality and physically with others that have recovered from ALL kinds of addictions, and life struggles that have been healed or being healed. We will fight the fight with you! Come witness the 'Miracles on 14th Street.'

It's a HOLY SPIRIT REVIVAL! Baptisms,Free food, free clothes, and free love all paid for by Jesus. Rando said, "You WILL leave changed!"