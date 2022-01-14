Posted: Jan 14, 2022 10:31 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2022 10:31 AM

The economy added just below 200,000 jobs in December. That is lower than what experts had expected and fewer than the numbers added in November. Even with the slight slowdown, experts say the Federal Reserve is still expected to raise interest rates in early 2022.

The latest unemployment rate sits at 3.9 percent, but it is believed that these numbers were presented before the omicron variant spread, which could cause fluctuations in future reports. The 3.9 percent unemployment rate is the lowest it has been since the pandemic first began.