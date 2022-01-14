Posted: Jan 14, 2022 1:33 PMUpdated: Jan 14, 2022 1:33 PM

Ty Loftis

Highland Park Baptist Church in Bartlesville has announced they will be closed on Sunday due to illness within the congregation. You can watch Sunday's sermon that morning beginning at 10:30 on their Facebook Page and Youtube Channel.

If any other churches or businesses are forced to close due to the wintry weather moving into our area this weekend, we will have that complete list on our website, bartlesvilleradio.com.