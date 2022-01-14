Posted: Jan 14, 2022 2:36 PMUpdated: Jan 14, 2022 2:36 PM

Garrett Giles

Masks will soon be expected to be worn indoors at all Rogers State University (RSU) campuses by students, faculty, staff and visitors.

A COVID-19 update was posted by the university on Friday, which states that the masking expectation is set to take effect on Tuesday, Jan. 18. This measure is being implemented due to the rising number of active cases reported across all three campuses. This step was also taken to ensure the health and well-being of all members of the RSU community while preserving the in-person educational experience.

RSU will not be in school on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

More COVID-19 masking guidance from Rogers State University can be found here.