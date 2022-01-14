Posted: Jan 14, 2022 3:39 PMUpdated: Jan 14, 2022 3:39 PM

Ty Loftis

Talks of wintry weather coming to the area have been ongoing for the last week now. That cold snap, mixed with some snow is expected to hit the area early Saturday morning and continue throughout the weekend. Travis Meyer with the News on 6 tells us what to expect.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 20s throughout the day on Saturday, but wind chill values will make it feel like single digits. Total amounts of snowfall in this area are expected to be between one and three inches.