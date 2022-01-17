Posted: Jan 17, 2022 5:53 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2022 7:08 AM

Tom Davis

The late Betty White was a tireless lifetime advocate for animals, from caring for those without homes to launching her own weekly TV show, “The Pet Set,” dedicated to her celebrity friends and their pets.

COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday, Founder and President of Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge Tanya Smith said they are inviting you to participate in the Betty White Challenge today. Appearing onon Monday, Founder and President of Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge Tanya Smith said they are inviting you to participate in the Betty White Challenge today.

Fans of White will be poised to donate to animal welfare charities and shelters as part of what’s been dubbed the #BettyWhiteChallenge. And animal welfare nonprofits, like Turpentine Creek, are gearing up to capitalize on the viral tribute to the star of “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland” on what would have been her 100th birthday.

Turpentine Creek has been in business for 30 years and accepts no other other funding than from donors or what they make in ticket sales and hospitality revenues at their Eureka Springs, AR, location.

It isn’t exactly clear who started the #BettyWhiteChallenge on social media shortly after White’s death on Dec. 31. However it began, the idea — to donate $5 to a local animal rescue organization in White’s name on her birthday — quickly took off and drew support from celebrities like actors Mark Hamill and George Takei on Twitter.

ABOUT TURPENTINE CREEK WILDIFE REFUGE

Turpentine Creek is a non-profit organization that provides lifetime refuge for abandoned, abused, and neglected "big cats". Our goal is to provide a lifetime sanctuary for all rescued animals with the care, safety, and well being of the animals as the number one priority. All animals are treated with the dignity and compassion they deserve. Our Eureka Springs, Arkansas, refuge houses nearly 100 animals including tigers, lions, leopards, cougars, bobcats, bears, ligers, servals, a coatimundi, and a macaw.