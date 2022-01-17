Posted: Jan 17, 2022 9:28 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2022 9:28 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will weigh several items in their meeting following the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

In their next meeting, the Commissioners may approve a resolution designating the Washington County Fairgrounds as a primary warming shelter location. The item will be presented by Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox.

A presentation from Ed Crone with Grand Gateway Association will then be heard. This topic will regard the Grand Gateway Economic Development Association's American Recovery Plan Act.

Later in the meeting, the Commissioners may approve a request from the Washington County Treasurer's Office to allocate the alcoholic beverage tax.

The Washington County Court Clerk's records and management and preservation report for the month of December 2021 may be approved as well.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville, at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.