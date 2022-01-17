Posted: Jan 17, 2022 10:45 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2022 10:53 AM

Washington County SPCA celebrates Betty White’s legacy with reduced adoption fees.

Now through Saturday, Jan. 22, Washington County SPCA will have reduced adoption fees for its sheltered animals during its “Thank You Fur Being A Friend Adoption Event.” Dog fees are $40, cats are $30, and senior pets that are 6-years-old or older can be adopted for $20.

Washington County SPCA is located along Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Dewey. For more information, call 918.336.1577. You can visit their website as well – wcspca.org.

You can take the #BettyWhiteChallenge and donate $5 to WCSPCA as well. To donate now, click here.