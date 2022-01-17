Posted: Jan 17, 2022 10:59 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2022 11:01 AM

Tom Davis

Most Bartlesville Schools will be going virtual Tuesday. BPS Supt. Chuck McCauley says stafff shortages due to COVID-19 is the reason for the change..

FROM BPSLEARN.COM:

Bartlesville Public Schools successfully managed to maintain in-person classes last week even as many other districts had to transition some or all of their schools to Distance Learning due to COVID-19 infections. This week we too must make some changes due to a shortage of substitute teachers and other school staff. We apologize for the inconvenience.

BHS, Central, Madison in Distance Learning on Tuesday & Wednesday

Due to districtwide staffing challenges from COVID-19, Bartlesville High School, Central Middle School, and Madison Middle School will be in Distance Learning on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 18-19, 2022. Students should use their Chromebooks to check Canvas for their day schedule, assignments, etc.

Elementary Schools In-Person on Tuesday but in Distance Learning on Wednesday

The six elementary schools will have in-person classes as usual on Tuesday. Teachers will be distributing Chromebooks for students to take home at the end of the day on Tuesday for use in Distance Learning on Wednesday, January 19.

Having the middle and high schools in Distance Learning on Tuesday will free up substitutes and some secondary school staff to help fill in at the elementary schools that day as teachers prepare students and distribute Chromebooks for their transition to Distance Learning.

Thursday & Friday Pending

A decision on whether or not to remain in Distance Learning at each school beyond Wednesday will be made sometime on Tuesday or Wednesday based on available staffing. We will send out another SchoolMessenger notice on those days as soon as we know.