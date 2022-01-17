Posted: Jan 17, 2022 11:28 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2022 11:29 AM

Garrett Giles

Dewey High School will be in virtual learning through the rest of the week.

Dewey Public Schools Superintendent Vince Vincent says COVID-19 related cases and other illnesses have been on a steady incline for a little over a week within the school district. Because of this news, Vincent says it is necessary to transition the high school to distance learning from now through Friday, Jan. 21. He says they expect to return to in-person learning at DHS on Monday, Jan. 24.

Dewey Elementary School and Dewey Middle School will continue with in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Vincent says the district will continue to monitor student and staff absences throughout the week and make any necessary adjustments for those school sites.

Distance learning information :

Students can access their assignments daily through Schoology. Teachers will be available via Google Meets for tutoring sessions for students. Students will need to check Schoology and their school email throughout the day for updates and important information. Student attendance for each course will be based on daily class assignment completion.

Meal service :

Grab-and-Go style meals will be provided for high school students for the entire week. The week's meals can be picked up on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the west side of the cafeteria.

Activities :

All regularly scheduled high school activities will continue during the distance learning period.