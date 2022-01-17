Posted: Jan 17, 2022 12:40 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2022 12:40 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene at the Osage County Fairgrounds on Tuesday morning for their weekly meeting at which time a number of important topics will be discussed.

The Board will consider investing ARPA funds and using that money to hire an Executive Director to run the Osage County Fairgrounds. There will also be talks to review applications regarding the caretaker position at the Osage County Fairgrounds. These are hires that District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt believes would greatly improve the facility.

There will be possible action taken to hire an architect and construction manager to begin work on the Osage County Courthouse annex and the Board will consider using nearly $10,000 to update and reprint 40,000 Osage County maps.

Tuesday's meeting will start at 10 o' clock in the morning for those interested in attending.