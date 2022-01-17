Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:28 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2022 2:49 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) is hosting a mini campaign to raise funds to purchase breakfast treats for all BPS teachers and staff across the District.

BPSF Executive Director Blair Ellis says several community members requested this small gesture of appreciation. Ellis says this will impact every teacher, administrator, teacher aid, nurse, custodian, counselor, and the Child Nutrition staff. She says perhaps more important than the food is the message of support and solidarity that comes from such a quick and generous community response.

Ellis says the fundraiser was posted on the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation's Facebook page on Sunday night. She says they raised roughly $2,000 and received uplifting comments directed towards District teachers within an hour. BPSF will partner with The Eatery by 3 Kids & A Cake to cater the breakfast in the next few weeks.

The hope is that Bartlesville Public Schools' (BPS) teachers and staff can feel the love and support the community has for them.

Ellis says BPSF works to match the needs of BPS to the interests and resources of the community. In this case, Ellis says the community was loud and clear that they wanted to help but didn't know how. She says the Foundation was happy to facilitate and coordinate this effort, putting resources to use in the best way that they could.

To make a donation, visit BPSF's Facebook page.