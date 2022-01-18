Posted: Jan 18, 2022 11:50 AMUpdated: Jan 18, 2022 12:09 PM

Garrett Giles

Americans for Prosperity Foundation (AFP) is bringing a Grassroots Leadership Academy to Bartlesville.

Luke Harshaw, a Grassroots Engagement Director for AFP, says you can register and be a part of the program that is set to take place at Crossing 2nd, 215 E. 2nd Street. Harshaw says the activist certification program seeks to educate and equip people who may be interested in getting involved in activism or politics in their communities. He says they look to give you the tools you need to make your voice heard while exerting influence over the direction Oklahoma takes.

You can learn anything from organizing for elections to lobbying at the State Capitol. Harshaw says this program is all about using your influence and messaging your vision. He says you will learn to build your community up.

Harshaw says AFP has focuses on making Oklahoma and America a better place for people to do business, raise a family, and live day to day life without governmental burdens. He says AFP started working towards economic issues such as tax and regulatory reform, but they have since branched out to be full-service in order to deal with public safety and education issues. AFP always strives to be at the forefront of making sure that they are pushing for liberty and that our legislators are thinking of liberty when they go to vote.

There will be a total of six classes over three weeks. Harshaw says the first two classes will begin on Monday, Jan. 24. He says courses will also be held on Jan. 31 and Feb. 7. The program lasts from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Dinner will be provided free-of-charge for all who RSVP.

To RSVP, click here. Reach out to Harshaw at lharshaw@afphq.org for more details.