Posted: Jan 18, 2022 12:32 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2022 12:42 PM

Tom Davis

Due to districtwide staffing challenges from COVID-19, Bartlesville High School, Central Middle School, and Madison Middle School will be in Distance Learning Tuesday-Friday, January 18-21, 2022. Students should use their Chromebooks to check Canvas for their day schedule, assignments, etc. We plan to resume in-person classes on Monday, January 24.

The six elementary schools will have in-person classes as usual on Tuesday. Teachers will be distributing Chromebooks for students to take home at the end of the day on Tuesday for use in Distance Learning on Wednesday through Friday, January 19-21. We plan to resume in-person classes on Monday, January 24.

The Sodexo Child Nutrition program will operate no-contact drive-through breakfast and lunch service at both Central and Madison middle schools and Jane Phillips elementary school each day for anyone ages 1-18. Breakfast will be available from 8:00-9:30 a.m. and lunch will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The drive-through entrance at Madison will be the drive on the east side of the school off Baylor Drive. The drive-through at Central will operate from the cafeteria building loading dock off Delaware Avenue.

The YMCA School Age Care program plans to be running at Hoover Elementary on Wednesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Call the Richard Kane YMCA at 918-336-0713 for registration information.

Extracurricular activities including spectator sports, after-school assemblies, and performances normally continue during Distance Learning periods. Check with event sponsors for specifics.

The school buildings will be staffed during Distance Learning periods, so you may go to the office of a child's school if you need to pick up or exchange a Chromebook, etc