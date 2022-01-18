Posted: Jan 18, 2022 12:48 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2022 12:48 PM

Ty Loftis

COVID-19 cases in Osage County continue to rise, but the CDC and Oklahoma State Department of Health are still unable to provide current numbers that the Board of Osage County Commissioners are requesting. At Tuesday’s meeting, Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts provided data from last Monday and said those who were testing positive at that time could very well be over it now.

Roberts continues to speak with those two entities in an attempt to get those numbers correct, as communities with fewer than five COVID-19 cases are continuing to go unreported as well.