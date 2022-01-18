Posted: Jan 18, 2022 1:19 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2022 3:13 PM

Garrett Giles

Governor Kevin Stitt addresses Oklahoma's teacher shortage and issues an executive order.

During a press conference in the Blue Room of the Oklahoma State Capitol on Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Stitt authorized State agencies to allow their employees to help keep kids in school by substitute teaching all across Oklahoma. Stitt says the core mission of the State's 32,000 employees is to serve the public and help make Oklahoma a Top 10 State. He says that means stepping up to help Oklahoma's schools.

Stitt says in-person learning is important for the future of our children and the State of Oklahoma. He encourages you to reach out to your local school district to see what you can do to help keep 100-percent of schools open.

State employees can help with the teacher shortage as soon as Wednesday. Stitt says state workers will be allowed to substitute without losing employment, pay or benefits. He says the order will be effective for 120 days.

State Chamber President and CEO Chad Warmington later announced the launch of an initiative called the "Guest Educator Program." Warmington says the hope is that the program will develop a long-term relationship between local businesses and schools while meeting an immediate need to keep kids in school during the teacher shortage caused by COVID-19. He says they want to turn the corner on workforce issues that Oklahoma faces presently.

To learn more about the Guest Educator Program, visit okguesteducator.com.