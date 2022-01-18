Posted: Jan 18, 2022 1:34 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2022 1:35 PM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, two construction firms were on hand to answer questions why they should be picked to construct the Osage County Courthouse Annex. AIP Architecting Firm was also at the meeting to discuss the design plans.

A big concern was the workload that the two businesses were facing and if current supply shortages could hamper when the project could be completed. Both companies gave an estimated completion date of early 2024. Representatives from both companies said supply issues could always change that, though.

District Attorney Mike Fisher said that AIP Architecting had been one of the earliest firms interested in assisting with this project

The Board opted to table the item to get more information on each construction firm before making a final decision.