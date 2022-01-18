Posted: Jan 18, 2022 1:43 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2022 1:59 PM

Garrett Giles

All Dewey Public School District sites will be in distance learning for the remainder of the week.

Superintendent Vince Vincent says this move to virtual learning from Wednesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 21 is necessary because of staffing concerns and a continued rise in student absences. Vincent says they will get through distance learning and hopefully be back to normal operations soon. He hopes for your understanding and appreciates everyone for being flexible.

With the help of a few days off campus, Vincent says they hope to get back to in-person learning at all three school sites by Monday, Jan. 24.

Dewey Elementary and Middle schools had the opportunity to prepare for distance learning on Tuesday. Distance learning for each school site is as follows :

----------

Elementary School

Elementary students will bring home a packet of assignments to complete and return on Monday. Work must be completed and returned to get credit for the work and receive attendance credit. Those who are currently out of school due to illness may call the elementary and arrange for work to be picked up on Wednesday in the elementary office.

5th Grade - Chromebooks will be sent home with students. Directions on assignments will be sent to parents by their child's teacher via the Remind App, as well as sending a hard copy with students on Tuesday. Those who are currently out of school due to illness may call the elementary and arrange for a Chromebook to be picked up at the elementary office.

Middle School

6th Grade – DPSD will be checking out Chromebooks and charges to each 6th grader on Tuesday during advisory, they need to use those to log in to Schoology during their classes and check in, this is how attendance is determined. 6th graders will also have paper packets to work for Math, English, and Science to complete. Geography and Choir assignments will be on Schoology. If your student is absent today and they need a Chromebook, come by the middle school office as soon as possible and they will get one for your child. We will be here Wednesday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

– DPSD will be checking out Chromebooks and charges to each 6th grader on Tuesday during advisory, they need to use those to log in to Schoology during their classes and check in, this is how attendance is determined. 6th graders will also have paper packets to work for Math, English, and Science to complete. Geography and Choir assignments will be on Schoology. If your student is absent today and they need a Chromebook, come by the middle school office as soon as possible and they will get one for your child. We will be here Wednesday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 7th Grade – Check in to each class via Schoology during regular scheduled hours throughout the day. Complete any and all assignments listed to receive assignment credit and attendance credit. It is imperative that your child checks in with every class throughout the day. If they are having issues, have them email their teachers via their school GMAIL account, or call the MS office and they will provide guidance.

– Check in to each class via Schoology during regular scheduled hours throughout the day. Complete any and all assignments listed to receive assignment credit and attendance credit. It is imperative that your child checks in with every class throughout the day. If they are having issues, have them email their teachers via their school GMAIL account, or call the MS office and they will provide guidance. 8th Grade – Check in to each class via Schoology during regular scheduled hours throughout the day. Complete any and all assignments listed to receive assignment credit and attendance credit. It is imperative that your child checks in with every class throughout the day. If they are having issues, have them email their teachers via their school GMAIL account, or call the MS office and they will provide guidance.

High School

Students can access their assignments daily through Schoology. Teachers will also be available via Google Meets for tutoring sessions for students. Students will need to check Schoology and their school email throughout the day for updates and information. Student attendance for each course will be based on daily class assignment completion.

Meal Service

Elementary and Middle School: Grab and Go style meals will be provided for students for the entire week. The week's meals can be picked up on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 11:00 a.m. to noon on the west side of the cafeteria.

Grab and Go style meals will be provided for students for the entire week. The week's meals can be picked up on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 11:00 a.m. to noon on the west side of the cafeteria. High School: Grab and Go style meals will be provided for students for the entire week. The week's meals can be picked up on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the west side of the cafeteria.

Activities

Elementary & Middle School: All activities and activity related practices will be canceled for this week.

All activities and activity related practices will be canceled for this week. High School: All regularly scheduled high school activities will continue during the distance learning period.

----------

All school offices will remain open and school personnel will be on campus during distance learning. If a student or parent needs any assistance, contact your child's teacher or school office.