Posted: Jan 18, 2022 2:18 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2022 2:18 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners met for a brief meeting on Tuesday morning. The meeting was a day later than normal due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

The board had previously accepted bids for pipes and awarded them on Tuesday. District one and district two awarded the pipe bids to Core & Main and Vinceco, while district three just awarded the bid to Core & Main.

The commissioners also reached an agreement Paul Deaton, a Wann resident for a donation of shale. This material is to be used for the expressed purpose of helping to repairs road within the Town of Wann. The agreement can be terminated by either side with notice.

After new business portion of the meeting the three commissioners conducted their annual jail inspection.