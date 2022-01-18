Posted: Jan 18, 2022 2:29 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2022 2:29 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey man is currently being held in the Washington County Jail after his alleged role in a violent incident. Christopher Curry appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday where he was charged with a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of threatening an act of violence.

Court documents allege, that during the course of an altercation Curry produced a knife and held it to the neck of a female victim. He then made a threatening remark, saying that he give a reason for the victim’s mother to call the police.

Curry was released from jail in August of last year after serving over 20 years in prison after being convicted of kidnapping, assault & battery, robbery and rape in a 1999 Osage County case. Since his release Curry has been arrested three times for drugs, assault and driving without a license.

Due to his history and recurrence of incidents the state requested that his bond be set at $100,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.