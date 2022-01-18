Posted: Jan 18, 2022 3:22 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2022 3:22 PM

Ty Loftis

A member of the Oklahoma High School Rodeo Association recently reached out to District One Commissioner for Osage County Randall Jones to see if it would be possible to use the fairgrounds for an event coming up this fall. Additionally, they were hoping to receive a discount to use the complex for the three day event. Jones floated those two items to his fellow Board members at Tuesday's meeting.

Board members opted to assist in dropping the rate and sponsor the upcoming event as well.