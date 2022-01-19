Posted: Jan 19, 2022 9:38 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2022 10:08 AM

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister releases a statement on Governor Kevin Stitt's executive order concerning the need for substitute teachers.

While she appreciates the governor for finally recognizing the teacher shortage crisis, Hofmeister says we need caring, equipped teachers in classrooms. Hofmeister says the focus needs to be on learning. She says Stitt's gesture is a cup of water on a raging fire.

"The immediate problem is that we are in the middle of a tremendous surge, impacting more than schools," Hofmeister said. "Oklahomans are seeing the ramifications of COVID in their workplaces, churches and families. With the stroke of a pen, the governor could untie the hands of schools to mitigate spread and allow hospitals to increase capacity. The governor could immediately deploy the national guard to assist with school transportation and food services using millions of COVID relief dollars in hand."

As the State Superintendent, Hofmeister asks Gov. Stitt to take meaningful action now.

Stitt announced an executive order on Tuesday afternoon allowing State agencies to permit their employees to help schools by stepping up to substitute teach classes.

Hofmeister is a Democrat candidate running for Governor in 2022. She will be in Bartlesville to speak to the Washington County Democratic Party on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 7:00 p.m. at the library, 600 S. Johnstone Avenue.