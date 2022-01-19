Posted: Jan 19, 2022 9:39 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2022 9:57 AM

Tom Davis

CASA is speaking up for abused and neglected children throughout Northeast Oklahoma.

Mark Ogle with CASA of Northeast Oklahoma joined us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION. Ogle said, "CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)." He added, "CASA supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every abused or neglected child in northeast Oklahoma can be safe, have a permanent home, and have the opportunity to thrive."

The mission of CASA of Northeast Oklahoma is to speak for the best interests of abused and neglected children in district and tribal courts in northeast Oklahoma. We promote and support quality volunteer representation for children to provide each child with a safe, permanent, and nurturing home.

The CASA movement is central to fulfilling society’s most fundamental obligation by making sure a qualified, compassionate adult will fight for and protect a child’s right to be safe, to be treated with dignity and respect and to learn and grow in the safe embrace of a loving family.

Ogle reminded viewers and listeners that CASA is a charity organization that works hard to speak for every abused and neglected child in northeast Oklahoma. CASA also want you to know that they work hard to ensure every dollar they receive goes directly to impact their mission.

Transparency is a core value for our organization. You can rest easy knowing that they value your donation and will use every cent of it to change a child's story.

ABOUT CASA:

"On March 5, 1995, Ryan Luke, a little boy from McAlester, Oklahoma, died from a child abuse-related head injury. Oklahomans were outraged. Many galvanized their outrage into movements to help children.

It was no different in Rogers, Mayes, Craig, Ottawa, Delaware, and Washington Counties. In memory of Ryan Luke, a group of concerned citizens wanted to ensure that children had trained citizen advocates who would visit them in person regularly and speak up when a child's best interests were not being honored. They decided to start a court-appointed special advocate program and Tri-County CASA began serving the 12th Judicial District which includes Rogers, Mayes, and Craig Counties."