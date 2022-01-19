Posted: Jan 19, 2022 10:43 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2022 11:25 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville city councilor Trevor Dorsey was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNCTION on Wednesday.

There was no city council meeting on Tuesday to recap, so Dorsey reviewed some recent bright spots and spoke fondly of some city influencer who have recently passed away.

The bright spot is the record-breaking city sales tax collection over the passed several months. Although factors such a the stimulus checks and the fact that Bartlesville played host to the production of a major motion picture added to local sales, lodging and restaraunt visits, it can be also said that Barsians have been prefering buying locally as well.

Dorsey spent some time on the program to fondly remember the passings of Jim Bohnsack, Ed Gordan and Ted Lockin--each who helped shape out community for the better.

Councilor Dorsey then invited interested citizens to sogn up for the Citizen's Police Academy. Dorsey said the Bartlesville Police Department is accepting applications through Jan. 31 for the next BPD Citizens Police Academy, which is a 12-week comprehensive course that allows citizens to become familiar with the operations of law enforcement through classroom and hands-on instruction in all aspects of the police department.

Goals of the program include:

To encourage attendance at and help provide funds for the “Bartlesville Citizen’s Police Academy.”

To enhance the relationship between our community and our Police Department.

To provide community support to the department.

To develop a trust between our citizens and our police.

The next academy will start on Feb. 17. Classes are held 6-9 p.m. every Thursday.

Applicants must be at least 18 and live or work in the Bartlesville/Dewey area. Applicants must pass a background check to the satisfaction of police department administration.