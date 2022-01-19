Posted: Jan 19, 2022 1:51 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2022 1:51 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners know that the fairgrounds is a nice facility, but also realize that improvements can be made to make it better. At Tuesday’s Board meeting, a proposal was brought to the table that they use ARPA money to fund an Executive Director position to oversee the fairgrounds. District One Commissioner Randall Jones gave his reasoning as to why he was against the idea.

The other two commissioners agreed with Jones, saying they were not interested in creating the position based off one time funds the county was receiving. They also said it was important to find a solution to improve the facility.

After much discussion, legal counsel wasn’t sure if they would even be able to use the funds to create that position so they will continue searching other avenues.