Posted: Jan 19, 2022 3:09 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2022 3:09 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board held a meeting this week and breezed through their monthly agenda after having to postpone last week because they were unable to form a quorum.

The meeting started by honoring four teachers in Melissa Frye, Mark Frye, Jason Snodgrass and Kimberly Soliano. Superintendent David Cash had this to say on their hard work.

The Board also opted to update their return to learn plan based upon current CDC guidelines. Students who test positive for COVID-19 now must quarantine at home for five days and when returning to school, they must wear a mask for the next five days.

Cash gave a Superintendent’s report as well and said that when looking at the fiscal year, the school has brought in double what they did last year at this time. That is due in large part to COVID-19 relief money the school has received.