Posted: Jan 19, 2022 3:50 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2022 3:50 PM

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech's (TCT) campuses will be closed to the public immediately as they continue to monitor the local COVID-19 situation.

Dr. Tammie Strobel, TCT Superintendent and CEO, says the goal is to keep their students, staff and neighbors safe. She says they are closing campus through Tuesday, Jan. 25, out of an abundance of caution.

Students will be attending classes virtually while campuses are closed.

More on Tri County Tech’s closure can be found here.