Posted: Jan 19, 2022 5:38 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2022 5:51 PM

Garrett Giles

Local law enforcement lives to fight another day as they end a high-speed chase in order to protect public safety.

Bartlesville Police Sergeant Daniel Elkins says a patrol officer noticed a red Mustang violating traffic laws downtown on Wednesday evening. When the officer went to conduct a traffic stop after the vehicle failed to yield, Elkins says a police pursuit ensued. He says the chase led them north on Highway 123 heading into Dewey.

Sgt. Elkins says they were on the driver's tail until they decided to terminate the pursuit on Highway 75 near the Kansas-Oklahoma state line. He says there is a good chance that the driver could face felony eluding due to how populated some of the areas were at the time that he ran red lights and navigated through traffic at a high rate of speed.

Sgt. Elkins says the chase topped out at speeds exceeding 110 miles per hour. He says the driver of the Mustang has caused issues in the past with aggressive driving and excessive speeding.

The Dewey Police Department (DPD) assisted the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) with traffic control in the City of Dewey. Sgt. Elkins says DPD blocked a few intersections to make the pursuit safer for the public. He says a Deputy with the Washington County Sheriff's Office was right there with the BPD attempting to stop the Mustang, too.

Sgt. Elkins says backing off and living to fight another day was the right decision when considering public safety. He says the bad guys have to be good every day while law enforcement only has to be good once, so it is only a matter of time before they catch the suspect.

The BPD was able to secure a license plate number during the high speed incident. Sgt. Elkins says they are holding that information close to their chest at this time as this is an active investigation. He says public assistance is not needed at this point.