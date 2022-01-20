Posted: Jan 20, 2022 10:44 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2022 10:45 AM

Garrett Giles

Mark your calendars for a bingo night to benefit The Journey Home.

“Bingo and Be Served” will take place at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 1109 N. Delaware Street in Dewey, on Saturday, Feb. 26. 50/50 bingo will take place at 5:00 p.m. with regular bingo at 6:00. Cash prizes up to $500 will be introduced.

Shorties Grille will cater food. Dewey FFA students will be your servers.

The Journey Home is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization relying on the generosity of donors and volunteers. Your donations enable them to provide compassionate care and dignity for the dying.